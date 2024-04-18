One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners look forward to Saturday’s Spring football game

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners will get to showcase what they've been working on all Spring this upcoming Saturday.

The Miners will take the field for their Spring football game, the first under new head football coach Scotty Walden.

Coach Walden spoke with ABC-7 for a preview of Saturday's game, and what he hopes to see from his players.

This won't be your normal Spring football game.

Celebrity coaches have been invited to take part and they include some former Miners.

(Information below courtesy of UTEP Athletics)

Twenty-five former UTEP football players from the 1990’s and 2000’s will be serve as honorary coaches for Saturday’s Orange vs. Blue Spring Game!

They will participate in a series of mini halftime competitions including punt/pass/kick, 40-yard dash, one-on-one, longball toss and tug of war, that will score points for their team.

The game will kick off at 10 am in the Sun Bowl.

The Orange vs. Blue game will be followed by the 2024 edition of the UTEP Athletics "Garage Sale," featuring over 10,000 official team apparel items including over 800 jerseys.

Admission to the Orange vs. Blue Game is $5. Fans must have a game ticket to gain immediate access to the Garage Sale, which will immediately follow the Orange vs. Blue Game at approximately 1 pm in the Sun Bowl concourse.



All ticket sales will support the UTEP Football Gridiron Club. Funds raised through the Gridiron Club are used to complement the annual operating budget for UTEP Football.



Tickets to the Orange vs. Blue Game are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

Orange Team

Josh Caldwell

Bobby Deharo

Derek Elmendorff

Kalaii Griffin

Will Hernandez

Ty’Reke James

Eric Lee

Josh Ortega

Germard Reed

Justin Rogers

Pete Shufelt

Jadrian Taylor

Blue Team

Adam Ayala

Cornelius Brown

Austin Contreras

Quintin Demps

A.J. Hotchkins

Nathan Jeffery

Kavika Johnson

Paulo Melendez

Bernard Obi

Julio Lopez

Paul Smith

Nick Usher

Trevor Vittatoe