Current/former Miners to compete at 2024 Olympics in Paris

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - Dating back to 1952, the UTEP track and field program has produced numerous athletes who have competed in the Summer Olympics. This year six Miners (one current, five former) will see action at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad from July 26 through August 11 in Paris.

Making the trip to France are Tobi Amusan (Nigeria, 100 hurdles), Sean Bailey (Jamaica, 400 meters), Niesha Burgher (Jamaica, 200 meters), Samantha Hall (Jamaica, Discus), Greta Kerekes (Hungary, 100 hurdles) and Jevaughn Powell (Jamaica, 400 meters).

Amusan will compete in her third consecutive Olympics after running the 100 hurdles at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Bailey is making his second straight appearance after competing in Tokyo three years ago.

Burgher, Hall, Kerekes and Powell are making their Olympic debuts.

Amusan ran for UTEP track during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before turning pro. She was a 2017 national champion in the 100 hurdles while placing second overall the season prior. Amusan was a Conference USA champion in the 100 hurdles and 200 in 2016 while also taking gold in the 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay in 2017. She ranks first in school history in the 100 hurdles with a 12.57. The women’s 100 hurdles round one is Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Bailey competed at UTEP for three seasons (2019-2021) and ranks fifth on the program’s all-time 400 list with a 45.19. Bailey was a second team All-American in 2021 in the 400. The men’s 400 first round will be on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Burgher is coming off a sensational senior outdoor season as she was named the 2024 Conference USA Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. Burgher earned NCAA second team All-American honors in the 200-meter dash. Burgher most recently saw action in the 200 and 4x4 at the NCAA Championships. She clocked in a 22.48 (2.7) at the NCAA West Prelims to advance to Eugene before finishing 10th overall at Nationals. The senior sprinter won gold in the 200-meter dash with a meet record, personal best and school-record 22.44. The women’s 200 round one is Sunday, Aug. 4.

Hall was a two-time CUSA discus champion. In 2015 she threw 56.40 meters (185-0), while in 2017 she turned in a 54.40-meter toss (178-6). She still holds the program record in the discus with a 58.50-meter throw (191-11) during the ’15 campaign. The women’s discus qualifications are on Friday, Aug. 2.

Kerekes ranks 10th on the program’s all-time 100 hurdles list with a 13.53. The women’s 100 hurdles round one is Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Powell was a Miner for two seasons before transferring to Florida. Powell ranks third on the program’s all-time 400 list with a 44.87. In 2022, he was honored as a first time All-American in the 400 after finishing in seventh place. Powell also won the 2022 CUSA 400 with a 46.02. The men’s 400 first round will be on Sunday, Aug. 4.

UTEP OLYMPIC NOTES

UTEP track and field athletes have combined for 16 total medals with a trio capturing gold. Emmanuel Korir was the last to do so when he won the 800-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bob Beamon was the first gold medal winner to do so in the long jump at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Five Miners have won silver, while eight have taken a bronze medal home with them. Olapade Adeniken was the most recent to win silver (1992 Barcelona) while a trio of Miners took bronze at the 2008 Beijing games as Blessing Okagbare did so in the long jump, and Osayomi Oludamola and Halimat Ismaila in the 4x100.