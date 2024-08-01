Skip to Content
UTEP Fans Invited to “Meet the Miners” on Saturday, Aug. 10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- “Meet the Miners,” a fresh take on UTEP Athletics Fan Day, is coming on Saturday, Aug. 10!  Fans are invited to come out and meet UTEP coaches and student-athletes from 1-3 pm at Memorial Gym.  The event is free and open to the public.

The football, soccer and indoor volleyball teams will all be in attendance, as well as select coaches and student-athletes from UTEP’s remaining 12 sports programs.

“Meet the Miners” affords fans the opportunity to interact with UTEP student-athletes and coaches, as well as get pictures and autographs.

