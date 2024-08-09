Skip to Content
UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding headed to Kuwait

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP basketball head coach Joe Golding is headed to Kuwait.

Golding will be supporting a good cause as part of Operation Hardwood.

Operation Hardwood is a basketball tournament for U.S. soldiers from various bases around Kuwait.

Current or former basketball coaches are invited to take part in coaching teams comprised of U.S. soldiers.

Coach Golding will be coaching one of the teams.

He'll also get a chance to reconnect with some former Miners including former UTEP head coach Tim Floyd who will be coaching one of the teams as well.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

