UTEP Football Team “Mine Shaft” Entrance Returning in 2024; “Miner Walk” Set to Run Through Paydirt’s Pregame Party Zone

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Twenty years after it was made famous by former head coach Mike Price, the “Mine Shaft” UTEP football team entrance is returning to the Sun Bowl for the 2024 season.

Fans will want to be in their seats 10 minutes prior to kick off to witness the one-of-a-kind entrance of UTEP football players and coaches from the “Mine Shaft” onto the field. This edition of the “Mine Shaft” entrance will bring some new wrinkles and surprises that fans will be able to observe first-hand prior to UTEP’s home opener versus Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

“The ‘Mine Shaft’ entrance became iconic under coach Price, and we’re excited to bring it back as we launch a new era of UTEP Football,” first-year head coach Scotty Walden said. “Not only did it make sense to bring back the ‘Mine Shaft’ because of its special place in our football history and how it embodies the spirit of being a Miner, it felt appropriate to do it now as we plan to recognize the 2004 team and its accomplishments later this season.”

A 20-year reunion of the 2004 Miners, who won eight games in their first year under coach Price and reached the Houston Bowl, is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 1-2. The team will be honored at the game versus Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 pm.

“The Mine Shaft started with the idea of being a Miner and what they looked like, how hard working and tough they were,” Price said. “We wanted our opponents to know that they were going to be in for the fight of their life [against us]. It was an exciting way to enter the field. Coach Walden asked if I minded that they brought it back. I thought that was really professional and kind of him to do that. He didn’t take it for granted, he understood what it was all about and how fun it could be for the team. So that was pretty cool.”

UTEP football gamedays will take on new excitement with the return of the “Mine Shaft.” Additionally, the “Miner Walk” is back for the 2024 season with a new look. The UTEP football team will once again be dropped off on Sun Bowl Drive two hours and 15 minutes prior to each game. But this year, UTEP players and coaches will walk through Paydirt’s Pregame Party Zone to the Larry K. Durham Center. Paydirt’s Pregame Party Zone is located in the GR2 parking lot at the North End of Sun Bowl Stadium.

“We are looking forward to interacting with our passionate fans by walking through Paydirt’s Pregame Party Zone on our way to the locker room,” Walden said. “This will get everybody fired up for the game by creating an electric pregame environment!”

UTEP Football season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling (915) 747-UTEP or by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com.