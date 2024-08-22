UTEP soccer prepares for home opener against Texas A&M Commerce

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP soccer program welcomes Texas A&M – Commerce to University Field at 7 p.m. MT Thursday (8/22) for the first home match of the 2024 season. Thursday is camp reunion night, where summer camp participants can take advantage of a special buy one, get one ticket offer.

The Miners opened the 2024 campaign with a nil-nil draw at ACU last Saturday. Twenty different players featured for the squad. Senior keeper Angelina Amparano made five saves in the contest and faced nine total shots. Anai Lopez led the team with two shots (one on goal) while Sheyliene Patolo, Ana Quintero, Mina Rodriguez, Daniele Tovar, Sarina Villa Cuellar, and Sydney Williams also registered shots for UTEP.

SHOUTOUT FOR THE SHUTOUT

The Miner defense held strong against nine total shots (five on goal) to keep the Wildcats scoreless, which marks the first season-opening shutout since a 5-0 win at I-10 rival NM State in 2016.

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Eve Barry and Hayden McMillan returned to UTEP’s starting 11 at ACU, both having been sidelined with injuries last season.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Nine players made their UTEP debut against ACU. They were Emma Cook, Cassie Garza, Marina Hill, Anai Lopez, Ashlee Mora, Ana Quintero, Sarina Villa Cuellar, and Sydney Williams. Lopez, Mora, and Williams also earned their first collegiate starts.

CLOCKING IN

The Miners had six players log 70 or more minutes against the Wildcats, including three that played the full 90 (Angelina Amparano, Ashlyn Neireiter, and Daniele Tovar).

SCOUTING REPORT: TEXAS A&M – COMMERCE

The Lions started their 2024 campaign with a 4-1 dismantling of Oral Roberts. Hannah Bell earned Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her two-goal performance. Camila Montero and Savannah Powell also added to the scoring tally with a goal apiece while Ashley Campuzano, Hailey Griffin, and Mya Mitchell all posted assists. Goaltending duties were split between Gillian McKenzie and Veronica Pacione.

A&M – Commerce is coming off a stellar 2023 season, where the Lions finished second in the SLC with a 9-7-3 overall record (7-1-2 in conference). Bell picked up both SLC Freshman and Forward of the Year awards and Kaydence Ramirez earned Newcomer of the Year. Both return to bolster the 2024 roster. The team returns 19 players from the 2023 squad, including 11 who started 10 or more contests. Ramirez led the team with 10 goals and five assists with Bell following closely behind with nine goals and one assist. Montero paced the team with six assists and Mindy Shoffit added five.

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE LIONS

UTEP is 0-1-0 all-time against A&M – Commerce, having lost 3-2 in the first-ever matchup between the two sides on 9/10/23 in Commerce.

2023 SEASON REWIND

The Orange and Blue took strides in the right direction during Gibbs Keeton’s first season at the helm of the program. The team went 1-2-3 over the last six games of the year (1-9-1 to start the campaign).

SPRING-ING FORWARD

The Miners are looking to capitalize off of a positive spring season, which included a lot of player development and exciting experiences. Highlighting the spring season was an incredible effort from UTEP to draw 0-0 against a tough FC Juarez Femenil squad in an international friendly at University Field on 4/3/24.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Heading into the second full year with Keeton and his staff, the team has put much emphasis on fostering meaningful relationships and reconstructing the culture into one focused on achieving the most out of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Miners are back at University Field this Sunday (8/25) for the second game of the homestand, taking on UC Riverside at 12 p.m. MT. There will be a free pre-game tailgate starting at 11 a.m. MT.

