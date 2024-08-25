UTEP’s Scotty Walden’s thoughts on Nebraska’s starting QB, Dylan Raiola

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners will get ready to enter game week getting ready for Nebraska for its season opener on Saturday, August 31st.

The big question throughout Fall camp has been who is going to be the starting quarterback for the Miners and head coach Scotty Walden said he'll be announcing his starting QB entering game week.

As for Nebraska, they announced their starting quarterback which will be the true freshman, Dylan Raiola.

He was rated the top QB prospect in the country by many sources and coach Walden knows they're going to have to come out ready knowing they'll be facing a skilled player like Raiola.

"He is special," Coach Walden said. "We're going to have to do a great job containing him. I think he's at his best when he's improvising because he's so smart and he has so much arm talent so we have our work cut out for us. We expected it to be him and I think he's going to be one of the most talented guys in the nation when it's all said and done. He's definitely an NFL player, I know he's young, he's a freshman but in my opinion he's got all the tools to be an NFL guy. We're going to have to make sure we stay on top of the cut and contain him."