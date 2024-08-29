UTEP’s Skyler Locklear named starting QB for season opener at Nebraska

EL PASO, Texas - With UTEP's season opening game on the horizon, UTEP head coach Scotty Walden finally named his starting quarterback.

The job will go to Austin Peay transfer, Skyler Locklear.

Locklear will be tested right out of the gate as the Miners begin their 2024 season Saturday on the road against the Big 10's Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Coach Walden had a decision to make between Locklear and returner Cade McConnell.

Walden opted to go with the QB he's very familiar with from a season ago when Locklear played for Walden at Austin Peay.

Locklear played in two games for the Governors last season, and Saturday will be his first start at the FBS level.

Austin Peay is an FCS program.

During his Monday news conference, Walden had said he would make his decision on a starting quarterback Wednesday or Thursday.

The decision came Thursday night with Walden telling ABC-7 that he first wanted to let the whole team know who the starting quarterback would be.

Walden has said he expects both quarterbacks, Locklear & McConnell to see playing time this season, but for now Locklear will get the first shot against the Huskers.

Saturday's game against Nebraska kicks-off at 1:30 p.m. MT.