UTEP men’s basketball to play first ever game in Mexico against Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men's basketball team will take on the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) for an exhibition match on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Gimnasio Universitario Manuel Bernardo Aguirre.

UTEP officials say this game will "make history" as the first in Mexico.

"NCAA rules mandate that preseason exhibition games be contested on the campuses of member institutions," UTEP officials explained. "A waiver was approved by the NCAA, enabling the Miners to play a game in Chihuahua in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the founding of UACH. The strategic partnership between UTEP and UACH was also taken into consideration, including hybrid courses, shared research initiatives, and shared programming."

UTEP recently announced its men's basketball team would hold an open practice at the Juarez university. In that announcement, officials from both universities touted their growing partnership and binational friendship.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon.