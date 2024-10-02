One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners prepare for conference home opener against Sam Houston

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP, following a two-game road swing, makes its way back to host Conference USA foe Sam Houston for a midweek madness showdown on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Miners and Bearkats are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Sun Bowl Stadium. “El Chuco” Night will be celebrated with UTEP Athletics’ partner Ysleta del Sur Pueblo as the game sponsor.

Miner fans can purchase their UTEP-Sam Houston tickets at www.utepminers.com/tickets, by calling 915.747.UTEP, by emailing: tickets@utep.edu, or at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Glory Road [Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus]).

The CUSA home opener will be televised on CBS Sports Network, and fans can tune into “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher and former UTEP wide receiver Cole Freytag.

The Miners (0-4, 0-1 CUSA) are coming off a bye week following their loss at Colorado State on Sept. 21.

The Rams jumped out to a 24-3 lead but Cade McConnell’s two touchdown passes of 28 and 55 yards to Kenny Odom in the second half rallied the Miners to get within seven points (24-17).

Buzz Flabiano added a career-long 45-yard field in the first half, but CSU kicker Jordan Noyes’s 39-yard field with 1:32 remaining iced the game for the Rams.

Odom has had a fast start to his UTEP career, tallying career highs in receiving yards (128) and touchdown receptions (two) while tying his career best in catches (seven) at CSU.

The speedster ranks fourth in receiving yards per game (72.3), and leads the Miners with 289 yards on 14 receptions.

His 20.6 average ranks third and three receiving touchdowns rank tied for second. Defensively, linebacker Dorian Hopkins is coming off another stellar performance, recording 11 tackles at CSU. He leads CUSA in tackles per game (11.3) and is pacing the Miners with 45 total stops.

The Bearkats (4-1, 1-0 CUSA) bring a three-game winning streak to West Texas and are coming off a dramatic win over heavy-favorite Texas State, 40-39, on Sept. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sam Houston, the league’s second-highest scoring offense (30.0 ppg), was down 22-0, and 39-21 (3Q, 11:57) but outscored the Bobcats 19-0 down the stretch that started with a Hunter Watson one-yard touchdown rush at the 4:30 mark of the third.

Jay Ducker followed with a one-yard rush to make the score 39-34 with 51 seconds left in the third.

Christian Pavon then connected on a 46-yard field goal at the 9:28 mark of the fourth and capped the comeback with a 24-yard make with six seconds remaining in the ball game.

Watson is ranked second in CUSA in rushing yards per game (67.6) and has rushed for four scores.

Ducker ranks sixth at 55.6 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone four times.

Sam Houston ranks second in CUSA, averaging 216.0 rushing yards per game.

Its total defense (341.0 ypg) and scoring defense (24.0 ppg) rank third in CUSA.

Sam Houston is making its first return to the Sun Bowl since the 2003 season.

The two programs recently met last season in Huntsville during a 37-34 victory on Oct. 25, 2023.

Buzz Flabiano connected on a 32-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to lift the Miners over the Bearkats during a midweek game on national television.

UTEP (0-4, 0-1) vs. Sam Houston (4-1, 1-0)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3

Time: 7 p.m. MT

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium (45,971)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

TV: CBSSN

PxP: Alex Del Barrio

Analyst: Taylor McHargue

Radio: 600 AM ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Cole Freytag

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

The Miners and Bearkats will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network with Alex Del Barrio (play-by-play) and Taylor McHargue (analyst) on the call. The action returns to “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher calling play-by-play in his 44th season. ‘Teich’, who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, is joined by former UTEP WR Cole Freytag (2012, 2014-16) in the booth providing analysis in his third season. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media Mando Medina will be reporting from the sidelines. The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.

SERIES VS. SAM HOUSTON

UTEP is 3-0 versus Sam Houston and 2-0 against the Bearkats in El Paso. The Miners rallied from 14 points down to defeat the Bearkats 37-34 on Oct. 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Texas, in last season’s first contest as CUSA foes. K Buzz Flabiano’s 32-yard field goal gave the Miners the go-ahead lead with three seconds remaining on the clock. UTEP was down 27-13 following a Sam Houston field goal at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter. RB Mike Franklin got UTEP within seven points (27-20) after his three-yard touchdown, and WR Kelly Akharaiyi hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception from QB Cade McConnell to tie the game at 27 with 11:25 left in the game. QB Kevin Hurley followed with a one-yard rushing score to give the Miners a 34-27 advantage. However, Sam Houston tied the game at 34 after a four-yard rushing score. McConnell threw for 206 yards on 12-of-22 passing, while Flabiano went a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals with makes of 23, 43, and 32 yards. DB Josiah Allen tallied six tackles, while CB AJ Odums and S Oscar Moore each chipped in with five stops. DE Maurice Westmoreland recorded four tackles with a sack and 2.5 TFLs. The Miners defeated Sam Houston 59-14 in the Sun Bowl on Sept. 27, 2003, while winning the first-ever matchup 17-10 on Sept. 29, 1990 in El Paso.

ABOUT SAM HOUSTON

The Bearkats came up with an upset 40-39 victory over Texas State on Sept. 28 in Houston at NRG Stadium. Sam Houston K Christian Pavon nailed a 24-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the game to lift the Bearkats. Pavon got his squad within two points (39-37) following a 46-yard make with 9:28 remaining. After falling behind 22-0 after the first quarter, Sam Houston outscored Texas State 21-10 in the second quarter to find itself down 32-21 at the half. The Bearkats defense stepped up in the second half, allowing only seven points. Texas State used its last TD to take a 39-21 advantage before Sam Houston scored 19 unanswered points. Sam Houston amassed 298 yards on the ground and five rushing scores. Sam Houston QB Hunter Watson led the way with 105 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, while Jay Ducker ran for 69 yards and three scores. Overall, the Bearkats have won three consecutive games, averaging 30.0 points per game (second in CUSA). Sam Houston is averaging 216.0 rushing yards per game, ranking second in CUSA and 19th in FBS. Its 1,080 rushing yards rank first in conference and 12th nationally.