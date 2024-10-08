UTEP sweeps NMSU in game one of Battle of I-10

EL PASO, Texas - After an electric showing on Saturday, the Aggie offense stalled in Memorial Gym on Tuesday.

UTEP held NM State to just 28 kills and a .112 hitting percentage.

The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for the Crimson & White, who now stand at 9-8 overall and 3-2 in CUSA play.

The two sides will return to action for the finale tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

Set-by-set: NM State loses 0-3 (22-25, 19-25, 21-25)

FIRST SET

The 2024 edition of the Battle of I-10 began as a back-and-forth affair, including seven ties in the first 20 points. Shortly after, a Miner service error tied the match at 16 all. Back-to-back Aggie kills from Mari Sharp and Ashley Herman put the visitors ahead 18-16, forcing a timeout from UTEP Head Coach Ben Wallis. After the stoppage, the home side took control and claimed 9 of 13 points. UTEP took the opening frame by a score of 25-22.

SECOND SET

A kill and two blocks on three consecutive points gave UTEP a 7-3 lead early. Later, back-to-back Torrance Lovesee aces capped off a 5-0 home run as UTEP pulled ahead 14-7. Outside of those two stretches, the Aggies held their own, but failed to overcome a deficit that grew as large as eight. A block from Starr Williams and Nicole Briggs cut the deficit to three (22-19), but the Miners responded with a 3-0 burst to end the set 25-19.

THIRD SET

For the first time in the match, the Crimson & White got out to a hot start in the third frame. The visitors pulled ahead 12-9 on a kill from former Miner Yasso Amin, forcing a timeout from the home team. UTEP found its stride, however, swapping 11 ties and five lead changes throughout the stanza. The match ended with a 6-2 run for the Miners, who took the set and match by a final score of 25-21.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will head home on Tuesday before returning to Memorial Gym less than 24 hours later for the second and final installment of the Battle of I-10 series. NM State and UTEP will square off in a rematch at 6:00 PM from Memorial Gym. Wednesday’s matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.