One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners prepare for midweek clash at WKU

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will make its first return to WKU in six seasons when the Miners and Hilltoppers face each other on Thursday night in Bowling Green.

The Conference USA midweek madness matchup is set to kick off at 6 p.m. MDT/7 CT in Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

UTEP and WKU will be nationally televised on ESPNU and can be heard on “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN.

The Miners (0-5, 0-2 CUSA), who rank first in CUSA in pass defense (196.0 ypg), will face one of the league’s top air attacks as the Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0) rank first in CUSA and 26th in FBS, averaging 281.8 passing yards per game.

UTEP is coming off another setback, falling to Sam Houston 41-21 on Oct. 3 in the Sun Bowl.

A bright spot for UTEP was running back Ezell Jolly.

The redshirt freshman posted career bests in the rushing yards (76), rushing attempts (17), all-purpose yards (81) and scored his first career touchdown. Kenny Odom, one of the conference’s top wide receivers, led the team with 70 yards on four receptions. Odom ranks fourth in CUSA in receiving yards per game (71.8) and third in yards per catch (19.9). Defensively, safety Lantz Russell recorded a career-high 12 tackles and Xavier Smith chipped in with 10 stops.

Spur Kory Chapman scored his first career touchdown in a UTEP uniform after he recovered a fumble in the end zone Defensive end Bryton Thompson recorded his second sack of the season, and defensive tackle KD Johnson registered a half sack, and leads the team with 2.5 on the season.

WKU lost at Boston College 21-20 on Sept. 28. The Hilltoppers, who had 355 yards of total offense, took a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Eagles scored 14 unanswered points to win by a point. WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for 232 yards on 25-of-39 passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Elijah Young led WKU with 85 yards rushing, while wide receivers Kisean Johnson and Easton Messer hauled in Veltkamp’s TD tosses. Linebacker Darius Thomas led the way with eight tackles. Veltkamp is ranked second in CUSA with eight touchdown passes and leads the league in passing percentage (70.4). Johnson is ranked third in CUSA in receiving yards per game (78.4) and second in receiving yards (392).

“[Veltkamp] is 6-6 and can sling that ball downtown. We’re going to have to stay on top of the cut. [WKU] has some fast receivers,” UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden said. “Upton Stout – I believe they’re playing him like a safety-nickel spot on defense. I recruited him when I was at Southern Miss and I thought he was an absolute stud. He bounced around a little bit but he landed a home at WKU and he’s their best defensive player. He is scrappy and you’ll see him all over the field on defense. But WKU is a great program and does a great job coaching and we’ll have to come ready.”

UTEP (0-5, 0-2) at WKU (3-2, 1-0)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 6 p.m. MT

Location: Bowling Green, Ky.

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium (22,113)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

TV: ESPNU

PxP: Mike Corey

Analyst: Rene Ingoglia

Radio: 600 AM ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Cole Freytag

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

The Miners and Hilltoppers will be nationally televised on ESPNU with Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (analysis). The action returns to “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher calling play-by-play in his 44th season. ‘Teich’, who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, is joined by former UTEP WR Cole Freytag (2012, 2014-16) in the booth providing analysis in his third season. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media Mando Medina will be reporting from the sidelines. The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.

SERIES VS. WKU

WKU leads the series 4-0, including a 2-0 mark in Bowling Green. The Miners and Hilltoppers last met on Nov. 4, 2023, in Sun Bowl Stadium. UTEP’s defense shut out WKU in the first half to take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. K Buzz Flabiano made a 22-yard field in the second quarter. WKU scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to make the score 14-3, but a QB Cade McConnell 62-yard touchdown pass to WR Kelly Akharaiyi early in the fourth got the Miners within four points (14-10). WKU took a 21-10 lead on a rushing touchdown at the 9:34 mark. Flabiano connected on a 31-yard field goal to get within eight points with 57 seconds remaining, but the ensuing onside kick failed. UTEP last played at WKU in 2018 with the Hilltoppers coming out on top 40-16.

ABOUT WKU

The Hilltoppers are coming off a 21-20 loss at Boston College on Sept. 28. Following a pair of K Lucas Carneiro field goals (22 yards, 35 yards), WKU took a 20-7 lead at the 8:44 mark of the third quarter. However, BC scored two touchdowns in the fourth, with the game-winner coming with 3:33 left. The Hilltoppers opened the season with a 63-0 loss at no. 5 Alabama, but rebounded with victories over EKU, 31-0 (Sept. 7), CUSA foe Middle Tennessee, 49-21 (Sept. 14), and Toledo, 26-21 (Sept. 21). WKU ranks fifth in CUSA in scoring offense (25.2) and fourth in scoring defense (25.2). The Hilltoppers offense ranks fourth in total offense (381.0) and fifth in total defense (396.8). Veltkamp ranks third in passing yards per game (220.8) and second in touchdown passes (eight).