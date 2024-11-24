UTEP Men’s Basketball Opens Ball Dawgs Classic Monday In Vegas Vs. San Jose State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (3-1) will open up action at the Ball Dawgs Classic by locking up with Mountain West member San Jose State (1-5) at 5:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. MT in Las Vegas, Nev., Monday. The contest is the first of three in as many days for the Orange and Blue as part of the multi-team event. They will also face Long Beach State at 5:30 PT/6:30 p.m. MT Tuesday before wrapping up play against UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. MT Wednesday. UTEP is coming off a 79-76 victory in a game it never trailed at UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20. The Spartans dropped their second straight contest, 86-68, at USC on Nov. 20. The two programs share a common opponent in 2024-25, with San Jose being edged out at home, 64--59, against UCSB on Nov. 17. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also available on the UTEP Miners App. The contest will also be streamed on Flo College Sports (subscription required).

FOUR IN A ROW OUTSIDE OF THE SUN CITY

By the time the tournament in the “Sin City” concludes, the Miners will have played four straight games outside of El Paso in the month of November for the first time since 2012. UTEP got the challenging stretch off to a good start by leading the entire contest in an eventual 79-76 triumph at UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20. It was the first nonconference road victory for the Miners (3-1) since a 77-69 triumph at New Mexico on Dec. 12, 2021. Twelve years ago, the Orange and Blue played at No. 12 Arizona (L, 72-51, Nov. 15) prior to dropping respective tilts vs. Oklahoma (L, 69, 48, Nov. 22), vs Clemson (L, 69-48, Nov. 23) and vs. Vanderbilt (L, 73-49, Nov. 25).

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 12-5

UTEP lead the series with San Jose State, 12-5, aided by the Miners winning the final five matchups when both were members of the WAC. All but two of the 17 meetings between the program occurred in the WAC. Making Monday’s tilt even more fitting is that starting in the 2026-27 season, the two sides are slated to once again compete in the same league, this time in the Mountain West.

GET TO KNOW SAN JOSE STATE (1-5, 0-2 HOME, 0-2 AWAY, 1-1 NEUTRAL)

San Jose State is 1-5 on the season, with two of those losses coming by single digits. The Spartans fell at home in the lidlifter to Western Illinois, 59-55, on Nov. 4, and then proceeded to venture across the ocean to compete in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic hosted by Hawaii. They were upended by both Pacific (L, 80-67) and at Hawaii (L, 80-69) before stomping Life Pacific, 93-56, to get in the win column on Nov. 11. SJSU returned home and was clipped by UC Santa Barbara, 64-59, on Nov. 17. The Miners beat those same Gauchos, 79-76, on the road last time out on Nov. 20. Most recently, the Spartans surrendered 80+ points for the third time in five tilts in an 82-68 setback at USC on Nov. 20. Utah State transfer and the 2023-24 Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year, Josh Uduje, paces the attack at 15.7 points per game (12th MWC) while UCLA transfer Will McClendon (12.0 ppg) joins him in double figures for scoring. No other player is above 7.0 ppg for the Spartans, who are accounting for 68.5 ppg (10th MWC/305th NCAA). Overall, SJSU added eight transfers, with Sadraque NgaNga (Seton Hall), Sadaidriene Hall (Stephen F. Austin), Steven Vasquez (Fresno State), Donavan Yap (Fresno State), Chol Marial (Oregon State) and Ameere Britton (CSU Monterey Bay) rounding out the list. SJSU is outstanding at the free throw line, connecting on 79.2 percent (second MWC/26th NCAA). McClendon (89.5 percent, fourth MWC/86th NCAA) and Uduje (80.0 percent, 12th MWC) lead the charge in the department. The Spartans are the second-best team in the country at taking care of the ball, with just 7.8 turnovers per tilt. The only other category they sport a top-100 national team rating is in fewest fouls per game (14.2-second MWC/29th NCAA). The Spartans were 9-23 a year ago, with a 1-12 road record really hindering their success. In 2022-23 SJSU put together its first 20-win season (21-14) since the 1980-81campaign while also recording the initial postseason victory in school history with a 77-52 drubbing of Southern Indiana in the CBI. The institution is the oldest public university on the West Coast and the founding campus of the CSU system, having been established in 1857. Notable alumni include the former first Lady of the United States, Lou Henry Hoover, novelist Amy Tan (writer of the Joy Luck Club) and Super Bowl Winning head coaches Dick Vermeil and Bill Walsh.

SOMETHING HAS GOT TO GIVE

UTEP enters the matchup against San Jose State leading the nation at turnovers forced per game at 20.5 tpg by the opposition. The Spartans, however, are second in the country in turnovers committed per game, making only 7.8 tpg. Whoever is able to exert its will in this area will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the contest. One other stark contrast between the programs is that SJSU is whistled for only 14.2 fouls per game (second MWC/29th NCAA). The Miners, in part due to their physical and pressure defense, have been hit with 22.8 fpg (10th CUSA/348th NCAA).

LOOKING BACK

UTEP blitzed unbeaten UC Santa Barbara from the get-go with a 12-2 game-opening run on the way to a 79-76 win in a game it never trailed against the Gauchos at the Thunderdome on Nov. 20. Devon Barnes poured in a season-best and game-high 23 points to lead the charge, but Otis Frazier III (21 points, five rebounds, five assists), Ahamad Bynum (15 points) and Corey Camper Jr. (13 points) each got after it as well. The Miners shot 49.1 percent (28-57) from the floor, including 11-22 (50 percent) from 3-point range. UTEP shared the ball effectively with 14 assists on 28 makes while also taking good care of it by making just eight turnovers. Additionally, the Miners were 12-18 at the charity stripe. Barnes set the tone by making 10 of a career-high 14 attempts.

FIRST ROAD DUB IN NONCONFERENCE IN THREE YEARS

UTEP never trailed in the 79-76 victory at UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20. It marked the first nonconference road victory for the Miners (3-1) since a 77-69 triumph at New Mexico on Dec. 12, 2021.

TAKING OVER THE THUNDERDOME

UTEP became just the fourth nonconference opponent to topple UC Santa Barbara inside the Thunderdome since the start of the 2017-18 season with the 79-76 victory on Nov. 20. The Gauchos are now 42-4 at the venue vs. nonconference foes in that timeframe. Making the performance even more notable was that the Miners led the entire contest, including being up by as many as 15 at one point.

THAT’S HOW YOU START A GAME

After falling behind 15-0 just five minutes in during an eventual 89-60 setback at Utah Valley on Nov. 9, UTEP was determined to start strong at UCSB on Nov. 20. The Miners did just that, racing to a 12-2 lead over the first four minutes of action. UTEP never let the Gauchos back into the contest on the way victory. The closest UCSB got was four points on two occasions before a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer made the final score, 79-76.

SIZZLING SHOOTING

UTEP made eight straight shots, including 3-3 from distance, as part of a game-opening 19-7 surge at UCSB on Nov. 20. The Miners flexed their depth during the stretch with five different players knocking down shots in the sequence.

IT’S RAINING THREES

The Miners filled up 11-22 (50 percent) from 3-point range in the win at UCSB on Nov. 20. The 11 triples are the most by UTEP against a Division I opponent since it finished 14-26 from downtown in an 84-70 victory at Southern Miss on Feb. 19, 2022.

SHUTTING DOWN THE GAUCHOS FROM DISTANCE

UCSB was limited to just 31.8 percent (7-22) from distance on Nov. 20. The Gauchos had entered the contest 11th in the country for 3-pointers per game (12.0) and 40th nationally in 3-point percentage (40.2 percent).

PRESSURE DEFENSE PAID OFF EARLY

UTEP forced 16 turnovers that led to 20 points in the win at UCSB on Nov. 20, but that smothering defense was particularly impactful early on. Nine of the Miners’ first 14 points in the contest came off turnovers, helping them take a double-digit advantage (14-4) that they would never relinquish.

ALL WE NEEDED WAS OTIS

UTEP was up by six (26-20) with 6:31 to play in the first half when Otis Frazier III went off against the Gauchos. He poured in all 11 points in a 11-2 Miners’ blitz that spanned just two-and-a half minutes, and when the dust settled it was a 15-point cushion (37-22, 3:54, 1H) for UTEP. He started the heater with back-to-back 3-pointers. That was followed by an offensive putback in the paint before an old-fashioned 3-point play put the finishing touches on the run.

BLOCK PARTY

Otis Frazier III swatted a career-best four blocked shots in the win at UCSB on Nov 20. He enters the Ball Dawgs Classic with a team-leading 1.5 blocks per contest. He is also terrorizing the opposition through on-ball defense, producing 2.5 steals per game.

PUTTING ON A CLINIC

Ahamad Bynum was dangerous from distance at UC Santa Barbara, connecting on 4-5 from beyond-the-arc. That included a trio of 3-pointers in a span of less than four minutes in the second half (11:17, 10:41 and 7:47) to help stave off any rally efforts.

VIDEO GAME TYPE NUMBERS

Ahamad Bynum enters the Ball Dawgs Classic having made a ridiculous 11-15 from 3-point range for a readout of 73.3 percent. That effort puts him first in CUSA by a large margin and second in the country for 3-point percentage. His 3.7 triples per tilt is second in CUSA and 21st in the nation.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense. UTEP accounts for four of the top 10 in the CUSA ratings for steals. Corey Camper Jr. is atop the league at 3.0 spg (seventh NCAA), followed by Otis Frazier III (2.5-second/42nd) and Devon Barnes and David Terrell Jr. at 2.0 spg (tied seventh CUSA).

BETTER RUN US OFF THAT LINE

Last year the Miners were in the lower part of ratings for both 3-point percentage (31.9, eighth CUSA/284th NCAA) and 3-pointers made per contest (5.7, eighth CUSA/320th NCAA). While it is a small sample size with just four games played in 2024-25, UTEP looks to have made some serious strides in drilling shots form distance. It has made a dazzling 44.3 percent (first CUSA/fourth NCAA) from distance, having connected on 35-79 from beyond-the-arc. That works out to 8.8 3-pointers made per game (fifth CUSA/119th NCAA).

WHO NEEDS LEAD CHANGES ANYWAY

There has not been a single lead change in any of UTEP’s four games this year. The Miners posted wire-to-wire victories against DII programs Sul Ross State and UTPB while also never trailing last time out at previously unbeaten UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20. In UTEP’s loss this campaign, it fell behind 15-0 at Utah Valley and could get no closer than six the rest of the way.

FRAZIER III DOING IT ALL ON OFFENSE

Otis Frazier III has been picking apart defenses with his scoring, posting four double-digit outbursts in as many contests. Most recently, that included his first 20+ point scoring game of the season and fourth of his career with a 21-point effort in the win at UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20. Perhaps even more impressive has been his ability to set up his teammates. Frazier III has registered at least two assists in all four contests of the year, including 12 total the past two times out. That was aided by a career-high seven helpers vs. UTPB on Nov. 12.

ANYONE CAN BEAT YOU

Four different Miners are in double figures for scoring, including team leader Otis Frazier III (16.5 ppg, seventh CUSA). He is joined by JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum (14.7 ppg, tied 13th CUSA), Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes (13.8 ppg, tied 14th CUSA) and Corey Camper Jr. (10.8 ppg). Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded 63 assists on 108 field goals (58.3 percent).

CRASHING THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu, who was third on the team in rebounding (4.7 rpg) a year ago, has climbed to the top of the ranks this year. He is pulling down 5.3 rpg (19th CUSA). He has been at his best at the defensive end of the ball, with 18 of his 21 total boards coming on that side. His 4.5 defensive rebounds per game is 12th in the league.

CALLED FREE THROWS FOR A REASON

UTEP has done a good job across the board with free throws early in the season. The Miners are among the CUSA leaders and top-100 nationally for free throws made per game (17.0-second/77th), attempted per game (23.0-second/93rd) and percentage (73.9-third/97th). Otis Frazier III leads the charge by topping the team in both makes and attempts. He is 21-25 (84.0 percent), followed by Devon Barnes at 17-22 (77.3). Barnes hit 10 of a career-best 14 attempts at UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 20, and he helped close at the contest at the line. Corey Camper Jr. (10-10, 100.0 percent) has yet to miss. He is one of 16 in the nation to do so with at least eight tries.

THE BENCH BUNCH

UTEP’s reserves are producing 28.5 points per contest, good enough for third in CUSA and 91st in the country. The top threat off the pine for the Miners has been Ahamad Bynum, who is second on the team in scoring (14.7-13th CUSA). Bynum has been lights out from distance, sitting second in the country at 73.3 percent (11-15) from 3-point range. Trey Horton III (6.8 ppg) has also made his presence felt.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the Ball Dawgs Classic leading the nation in 20.3 turnovers forced per contest. The early-season success in the area should come as no surprise given what UTEP did last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636).

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 19.3 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and 18th nationally.

STEALING THE SHOW

UTEP set the school record for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception. The Miners are building on that success in 2024-25, entering the Ball Dawgs Classic first in CUSA and third in the country at 12.8 steals per contest. UTEP has registered at least nine steals in all four games, including three of 10 or more.

SHARING IS CARING

UTEP has been credited with an assist on 63 of 108 field goals (58.3 percent), helping it average essentially 80.0 ppg (79.8 ppg). Otis Frazier III (4.3 apg-seventh CUSA), who also paces the team in scoring (16.5 ppg-seventh CUSA), leads the charge with setting up his teammates. Corey Camper Jr. (2.5 apg- tied 15th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (2.3 apg-tied 18th CUSA) have also been effective in passing the rock.

INSTANT OFFENSE

Ahamad Bynum earned NJCAA Second-Team All-American status while pouring in a team-best 18.3 ppg to help lead Trinity Valley CC to a Region XIV Championships and earn a spot for the NJCAA Tournament in 2023-24. He’s come off the bench each of his appearances for UTEP in 2024-25 but is still second on the team in scoring (14.7- tied 12th CUSA). Bynum has been ridiculous from distances, rating second in the country at 3-point percentage (73.3). He is 11-15 from beyond-the-arc, including 4-5 on triples last time out at UC Santa Barbara.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 13.8 ppg (tied 14th CUSA) to go along with 2.0 spg (tied seventh CUSA). He has drilled 8-19 (42.1 percent) from distance and 17-22 (77.3 percent) at the charity stripe.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of sharing the wealth with playing time, with 10 different Miners averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (30.5 mpg), Otis Frazier III (29.8 mpg) and Devon Barnes (27.8 mpg) are all above 25.0 mpg, David Terrell Jr. (19.7 mpg), Kevin Kalu (19.5 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (18.8 mpg), Trey Horton III (18.0 mpg), Baylor Hebb (14.0 mpg), KJ Thomas (12.0 mpg) and Elijah Jones (10.5 mpg) round out the list.

LIVING OUT OF THE SUITCASE

UTEP is in the midst of playing five of its first seven contests outside of El Paso, the initial time that has occurred since 2014-15. This year the Miners have two home (2-0 thus far), two road (1-1) and three neutral over the initial seven tilts. In 2014-15, UTEP went on to finish at 22-11, including 13-5 in league play (second place), despite having to endure two road contests (0-2) and a trio of neutral-site affairs (2-1) early on in the year.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY READY TO ROCK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas, JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware, El Paso native Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. UTEP is 2-0 in El Paso this year with a pair of wins against Division II foes.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 213-193 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 55-49 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years. Golding is nine victories shy of passing Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to move into fifth place on the school’s career charts. In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will be idle until playing host to Seattle U at 2 p.m. MT on Dec. 7. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.