UTEP Men’s Basketball Secures Best Start In 14 Years With 79-60 Win Vs. Northern New Mexico College

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team raced to a 25-point halftime lead (47-22) and put it on cruise control the rest of the way in an 79-60 victory against NAIA member Northern New Mexico College at the Don Haskins Center Saturday night.

The Miners have won four straight and seven of the past eight to conclude nonconference play at 10-3, equaling the best start at the school in 14 years (10-3 in 2010-11). UTEP also moved to 7-0 at home on the season.

Otis Frazier III stuffed the stat sheet across the board with 12 points, a career-high tying seven assists, seven steals (tied third most in school history) while adding a blocked shot to lead the way for the Orange and Blue. The senior was also +26 in 23 minutes of action.

Corey Camper Jr., who was a squad-best +28, joined him in double digits for scoring (15 points) to go along with three rebounds and a trio of helpers. Fellow classmate Derick Hamilton made all three shots from the floor while going 5-7 at the charity stripe to produce his second double-digit scoring game (11 points) of the season. Devon Barnes and Ahamad Bynum each pitched in nine points to buoy the offensive efforts.

Overall, 13 different Miners scored in the game, including Antwonne Holmes who buried a 3-pointer for his career field goal in a UTEP uniform. Kevin Kalu (five points, three rebounds) and Baylor Hebb added five points each while David Terrell Jr. did a little bit of everything with four points, four assists, three rebounds and a career-high three blocked shots.

The Miners shot 44.3 percent (27-61) from the floor, including knocking down eight triples. UTEP attacked the rim by getting to the charity stripe early and often, finishing 17-26 in the contest. The Orange and Blue held the Eagles, who were playing the tilt as an exhibition, to 35.6 percent (21-59) shooting and just 4-15 (26.7 percent) from distance. UTEP turned up the heat to force 27 turnovers which led to 28 points, aided by 18 steals (tied sixth at school).

“There were some good things and then there were some sloppy things, but it gets us a game before conference play,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “Obviously our guys know we have to play a lot better Thursday (vs. LA Tech). Here’s the deal. We’re 10-3, the best start in 14 years, and we’ve got a heck of an opportunity Thursday night (7 p.m.) against the preseason favorite in our league. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Eagles knocked down a triple on their opening possession of the contest to stake a 3-0 lead, which matched UTEP’s largest deficit at home on the year. The Miners responded with a 23-6 run over the next 10 minutes on the way to leading by 14 (23-9, 10:38, 1H). UTEP forced six turnovers in the stretch to help power the surge.

The push was started by eight straight for the Orange and Blue, including a 360 spinning dunk off a steal by Frazier III. The Miners eventually pushed the differential to 28 (46-18, 1:17, 1H) before settling for the 25-point cushion at the break.

UTEP’s 25-point advantage was the second-biggest of the year through 20 minutes of action. It was up by 26 (46-19) vs. UTPB on Nov. 12.

Golding did a good job of spreading the playing time around in the second half. Northern New Mexico College continued to battle, but UTEP didn’t let the Eagles get closer than 18. In fact, the Miners nudged their lead out to as many as 29 (74-45, 3:55, 2H) before the visitors made things a bit more aesthetically pleasing with a 15-5 run to close out the contest.

UTEP will christen its 18-game Conference USA slate while also ringing in the New Year when it plays host to preseason league favorite LA Tech at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app. The contest will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morganand former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.

