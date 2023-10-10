Crista Mack, reporter / assignments editor

Crista Mack is an Assignments Editor and Multi Media Journalist at ABC-7.

Prior to joining the station, Mack served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces member and as a Special Agent with the Air Force office of Special Investigations.

While on active duty, she was assigned to a Presidential Detail and investigated felony-level cases.

Crista brought with her the same military discipline and work ethic instilled while serving our country.

It was the military that brought here to El Paso and it quickly became a second home.

Mack obtained a degree in Digital Media Production and Film from the University of Texas at El Paso and started her journalism career as an intern with ABC-7.

She began working full-time as the Assignment Editor soon after, and a year later, began reporting.

Growing up an Army brat and serving in the Air Force has made Mack especially valuable in our coverage of military matters that affect our community.

She is excited to continue learning about the vibrant community and share stories that captivate the Borderland.