Lauren Bly, anchor / reporter

Lauren is so excited to join the KVIA family as an anchor, MMJ, and producer. She is from Washington D.C and grew up watching her local ABC station every night at 5 and 6. Lauren graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University where she reported in both Phoenix and Washington D.C and also produced and anchored. She loves exploring and trying new restaurants and can't wait to see what the borderland brings her!

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.