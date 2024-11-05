El Paso Democrats, Republicans hosting Election Day watch parties tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Democratic and Republican parties of El Paso County will host Election Day watch parties as the results for local, state and national races come in Tuesday night.

The El Paso County Democratic Party will host its "Unity 2024" watch party at Cervecería 19 in East El Paso starting at 6:30 p.m.

El Paso County Sheriff candidate Oscar Ugarte, District Attorney candidate James Montoya, and Commissioner, Precinct 1 candidate Jackie Arroyo Butler will be in attendance.

According to party officials, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is also expected to briefly visit the watch party.

ABC-7's Paul Schulz will bring you live coverage and reaction from the Democratic watch party on ABC-7 at 9 and 10 p.m.

On the other side of the race to be the next president of the U.S., the El Paso County Republican Party will host its 2024 General Election Night watch party at its GOP headquarters at 7717 Lockheed Dr., Ste. D. starting at 6 p.m.

El Paso County Republican Party officials didn't say if any local republican running for office will be at the watch party.

ABC-7's Heriberto Perez will also bring you live coverage and reaction from the Republican watch party on ABC-7 at 9 and 10 p.m.