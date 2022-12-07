Defense attorney chimes in on how events have played out following UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Defense Attorney Amy Orlando of the Justice Legal Team comments on how NMSU coaches and administration have responded in the wake of the UNM shooting that left a student dead.

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake was suspended indefinitely more than two weeks after the shooting. As previously reported, Peake was lured to the UNM campus on Nov. 19, where police say he was ambushed by three men, including 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Peake was hit with a bat by one of the men, and a shootout between Peake and Travis ensued. Peake was injured in the shooting, and Travis died on the scene.