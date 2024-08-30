ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Stronger rain chances, average temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday everyone good news for those of you who like rain. Rain chances are going up today as we continue to hang on to average temperatures.

The main weather impact today and into the weekend is going to be your chance for rain. We are looking at a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms through the region. Some models are putting the region under an outlook for excessive rain fall.

Rain chances will increase mid afternoon into early evening. With football season kicking off tonight for many high schools throughout the region, rainfall and lightning could be a potential impact for games and lead to delays. Check updates for your area schools and prepare for any outdoor weather plans today as well as into the weekend.

We are also tracking a backdoor cold front coming from the east as a result we will see temperatures below normal for the weekend. For today temps are still sticking near average El Paso is expected to reach 93, Las Cruces 91.