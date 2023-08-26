Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances go down, temps go up

By
Updated
today at 9:37 AM
Published 8:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Storm chances decrease for your Saturday with temperatures expected to exceed normal for this time of year.

For your Saturday we have a 10% of rain with the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms in the area mountains. Winds today will be light except for areas that see heavier rain. Today's weather is drier than yesterday with drier air moving in.

Today's high is expected to reach about 97, which is above average for this time of year.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

