ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Sunday ahead and weather shifts for the week

Happy Thursday! We're currently under the ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday, with windy conditions expected.

Expect gusts up to 30 mph today, alongside a high of 73 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures dropping to 50 degrees tonight.

The rest of the week will bring warmer and dry weather due to high pressure aloft.

However, Sunday will see strong west winds ahead of a Pacific cold front, leading to blowing dust and light mountain snow.

Breezy conditions will persist into early next week as an upper low progresses eastward, promoting dry weather and a warming trend into the weekend.

On Sunday, high winds are expected, especially at the base of a developing storm system, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph.

Blowing dust will reduce visibility along the International Border, and scattered showers will develop across western New Mexico Sunday evening, with snow levels falling overnight.

Overall, expect cooler temperatures on Monday with breezy conditions and light mountain snow showers.