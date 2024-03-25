ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and cool temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hello everyone and happy Monday! It’s been a bit nasty outside the past several days due to our notorious springtime winds. Fortunately, those winds will be on a downward trend over the next few days.

You can expect gusty winds peaking at 30 mph out of the west throughout the day tomorrow, and lighter for Wednesday. Thursday will likely be the calmest day of the week, before breezy winds return through the end of the week into the weekend.

As far as temperatures go, you will have a cool day today and tomorrow with highs in the low to upper 60s. By Thursday, we will be on the way to 80 degrees, making it a nice weekend away (although winds could be a factor).

Rain chances are low, although not 0% for the next several days. I wouldn’t hold your breath for the rainy goodness at your house, but don’t be shocked if you get a few drops. This week I would not recommend washing your cars for that reason. I hope you have a wonderful Monday and work week ahead!