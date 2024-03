EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The winds will continue tonight, along with some isolated rain. The winds will gradually weaken later tonight but arrive in more force again this holiday weekend. Gust will likely hit around 40 mph or so along with some areas of blowing dust and sand by Easter afternoon. The winds should continue to be gusty Monday as well.

