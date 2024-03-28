ABC-7 First Alert: Beautiful Thursday, windy dusty Easter Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong winds expected for your Easter Sunday and upcoming Monday.

For now your Thursday weather is looking beautiful some light breezes could be felt but overall looking calm today as we continue our warming trend. Today we could reach the 80s but we are expecting temperatures in the upper 70s throughout the region.

Winds will begin picking up on Friday and into the weekend. By your Easter Sunday winds could peak between 40-45 mph. With that we could see some blowing dust and sand.

Plan your outdoor events with the wind and dust in mind!