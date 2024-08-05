ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot breezy Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are stills sticking hot as we kick off the work week!

Temperatures are looking to range in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. Temperatures are looking cooler than the weekend however temperature are still ranging 3-5 degrees above average through midweek.

Today El Paso is looking to reach 100 and Las Cruces is looking to reach 99.

The next several days we will stay on the drier side. Rain chances are looking slim with slight rain chances looking best for area mountains.

At most we could see light breezy patterns for today with winds expected to gusts at 20 MPH.