‘It is heartbreaking to see’: Weekly Check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for October 22:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "It's been a very busy week. By far, the largest numbers we have seen since the pandemic has started."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Hendryx: "We are having to activate surge plans, which we have prepared for before. We have looked at other venues where we may need to place other non-Covid patients. We have a micro hospital on the west side of town. We have not had to activate that yet, but we have already planned for this and are doing ok."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Hendryx: "Please, please understand this is a devastating disease. You can't see it. Individuals next to you may be infective and you don't know it. Please wear the mask."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Hendryx: "I wish I could allow individuals to see what our nurses and health care providers are doing for our patients. It is very emotional. It is emotional for our associates and also for the families that aren't there to see their loved ones."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Hendryx: "For the hospital system, usually in 4-5 days later, we will see some individuals coming into our hospital. 1-2 weeks later, we'll see more of the older individuals as they become infected, come into our hospitals. We expect that and we are prepared for that."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Hendryx: "We have done this before. Our community can step up, can follow the masking, the distancing and the washing. With that, we can bring our numbers down and get this under control."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Hendryx: "It is heartbreaking to see the families that are disrupted, they are -- devastated by that. Husband, wife, mother, daughter. our associates have to take care of all of them and they become that family. they spend time with these individuals. to watch them not progress is devastating. Even though it's a low amount, each one is a person."

Statistics for October 22:

36,025 total cases, 9,406 active cases, 567 deaths in El Paso County

