Some Juárez residents already camping out ahead of ‘Santa Bombero’ event on Christmas Eve

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Dozens of people have begun camping out in front of 'Parque DIF' to secure a spot and a Christmas gift for their children at the 86th annual 'Santa Bombero' event.

Some residents say they live far from the event location, even on the outskirts of the city, and that it's difficult for them to travel on the day of the event.

The City of Juárez, Fire Department, and the DIF (Family Development Institute), among other local agencies and organizations, expect to receive and distribute thousands of toys and bicycles to children in the border area.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar reported on Monday that families began arriving at DIF Park Sunday night, hoping to secure a spot for the traditional 'Santa Bombero' toy giveaway event, which will take place next Wednesday, December 24, at 8 a.m.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also mentioned that this situation was unexpected, as in previous years, families had not arrived so early. He acknowledged that, although appeals have been made to discourage people from spending the night at the park, the number of people is expected to continue increasing as the event approaches.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also highlighted that the toy drive has been very successful and reiterated that, as every year, all children will receive a toy. However, he warned that long lines usually form for those hoping to receive a bicycle.

ABC-7 spoke with the municipal Civil Protection director, Sergio Rodríguez, who recommends the community not to spend the night at the park, even if the weather conditions are not adverse, as it is safer to arrive on the day of the event.

Nevertheless, Director Rodríguez indicated that his department maintains a constant presence and a security detail to protect those who have decided to remain at the park.

Authorities reiterated the call to follow official instructions and to arrive in an orderly and cautious manner so that the 'Santa Bombero' event can proceed safely and without incident.

