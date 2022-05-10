Watch: Las Cruces releases police body cam video of moment when 75-year-old woman was shot, killed

LAS CRUCES -- The city of Las Cruces has released more body cam footage which shows the moment when a police officer shot and killed a 75-year-old woman who was holding two knives in her hands on April 16.

The woman killed, Amelia Baca, had dementia, according to her family. Police were called after she allegedly was threatening members of the family.

In the video, the first officer who approaches the door tells two family members who were with Baca to step out of the house. As the two women exit the house, one tells the officer Baca is holding knives, is mentally ill and asks him not to shoot her.

An officer's body camera captures Baca holding a kitchen knife in each hand. The officer commands Baca multiple times to drop the knives, but she doesn't. The officer, the women and Baca all appear to yell for 40 seconds, then the video provided by the city blurs the final couple of seconds before Baca is shot.

Audio from the video shows the officer fired two rounds.

The city has yet to release the name of the officer who fired the fatal shots.

