Halftime Update: NMSU Aggies trail UNM Lobos, 21-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico: In the 114th edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry, the New Mexico State Aggies find themselves trailing their in-state rival the New Mexico Lobos at the half, 21-10.

The game was tied at 7 for most of the first half before UNM would score two unanswered touchdowns.

NMSU would kick a field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

The Aggies are looking to win their 3rd straight game over the Lobos.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win.

NMSU's overall record is 1-3, while UNM is winless this season at 0-4.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter:

New Mexico running back Naquari Rogers with a 3-yard run for a touchdown. 7-0 UNM

NMSU running back Larenzo McMillan runs it 84-yards for a touchdown. Game tied 7-7

Second Quarter:

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier with an 11-yard run for a touchdown. 14-7 UNM

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier with a 2-yard run for a touchdown. 21-7 UNM

NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 47-yard field goal. 21-10 UNM (Halftime)