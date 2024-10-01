UTEP to join the Mountain West Conference

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso today has accepted a formal invitation to join the Mountain West Conference, according to the University and Conference.

In a press release UTEP President Heather Wilson said, “Joining the Mountain West Conference will bring us back into competition with historic rivals in the west, there’s no doubt this will be better for our student athletes, our fans, and for El Paso.”

UTEP has told Conference USA that it will transition effective July 1, 2026 and will play in Mountain West Conference games starting in the 2026-27 academic year.

The addition of the Miners will give the Mountain West seven full-time members, along with UNLV, San Jose State, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico and Air Force.