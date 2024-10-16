Halftime Update: UTEP leads FIU, 17-14

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners find themselves in another tight contest at the Sun Bowl.

At the half, the Miners are holding on to a 17-14 lead over the Florida International Panthers.

UTEP is looking to pick up their first win of the season, and the first win for head coach Scotty Walden.

UTEP starting quarterback Cade McConnell did not play in Wednesday's game as he recovers from an injury to his wrist.

After a quick three-and-out on UTEP's first possession of the game, FIU would set themselves up with great field position after blocking a punt from the Miners.

Three plays later, the Panthers would score the game's first touchdown to give FIU an early 7-0 lead.

The Miners would get their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter courtesy of a Skyler Locklear quarterback keeper.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Dean Patterson for a 16 yard touchdown 7-0 FIU

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on a 27 yard field goal 7-3 FIU

Second Quarter

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a 3 yard run for a touchdown 10-7 UTEP

FIU quarterback Amari Jones to wide receiver Eric Rivers for a 33 yard touchdown 14-10 FIU

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a pass to Jevon Jackson for a 22 yard touchdown 17-14 UTEP