UTEP narrowly trails UTSA 24-21 at halftime following 2-week layoff

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - After two weeks without game action, UTEP's offense certainly isn't showing any signs of rust.

Three different Miners have accounted for touchdowns, as UTEP trails Conference-USA foe Texas-San Antonio 24-21 at the half.

Early on, it appeared as if the game may not be that close, when UTSA QB Frank Harris connected with Zakhari Franklin for a 45-yard would be touchdown. But as Franklin prepared to cross the goal line, UTEP CB Duron Lowe stripped the ball from behind and UTEP recovered the legal fumble.

Six plays later, UTEP capitalized on a 52-yard touchdown strike from Gavin Hardison to Jacob Cowing to make it 7-3 in favor of UTEP.

UTEP forced another turnover on the ensuing possession, but Gavin Baechle's 21-yard field goal missed to extend the lead.

The teams then traded touchdowns until the halfway point, with both backup QB Clavin Brownholtz and RB Deion Hankins punching in rushing scores for the Miners.

The score that could loom large however was Harris' 35-yard run for a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the half, capping a three-play 70 yard drive for UTSA that took all of 39 seconds.

UTSA leads UTEP 24-21 at the break. The Miners will receive to start the 2nd half.