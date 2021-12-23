Miami will play in Sun Bowl, but won’t arrive until day before game

EL PASO, Texas -- As the University of Miami football team continues to deal with Covid-19 protocols, the team will now arrive in El Paso the day before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to play in the game.

Washington State remains set to arrive Dec. 26 for the Dec. 31 matchup.

The Sun Bowl Association issued a press release Thursday that was headlined "Miami will play in 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl versus Washington State."

"The University of Miami remains fully committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff," the release said in announcing the change of travel plans.

Miami announced earlier this week that its team was in Covid protocols. Multiple players, affecting several position groups, tested positive, the Miami Herald had reported, with the newspaper suggesting that a later arrival date was possible to enable the team to play.

Meantime, Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told ESPN that there has been no change to the schedule of events for Washington State despite the surge of Covid cases across the country.

"As far as our plans, they're continuing because we do have another team coming in, and we're going to show them our hospitality that we're famous for in El Paso," Olivas said.