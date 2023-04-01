Tristen Newton and UConn advance to the big dance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Saturday Tristen Newton did what so few El Pasoans have done - stepped foot on the floor of a final four game, but his success story doesn't stop there.

UConn defeated Miami 72-59 to advance the national title game. Newton scored 7 points, with 5 rebounds and 8 assists and played 33 minutes.

Newton tore it up for four years as a Burges Mustang, surpassing 3,000 points however he was lightly recruited out of high school with both UTEP and NMSU overlooking him.

Newton landed at East Carolina where he spent three years and garnered a lot of national attention. That saw UConn came calling.

In his first season with the Huskies he's started all but one game and helped steer UConn to the national championship.

Newton and the Huskies will play San Diego State on Monday for it all.