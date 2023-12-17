Aaron Jones makes long awaited return in Packers 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) -- After nearly a month sidelined with an MCL sprain, El Pasoan Aaron Jones made his long awaited return to the field in Green Bay's 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay.

Jones had an immediate impact on the game, in the Packers opening drive he rushed for 44 yards on 8 carries.

The Burges grad picked up a total of 53 yards on the ground off 13 carries to lead the Packs running game with no AJ Dillon, he also grabbed another 16 yards in the air.

The best statistic to come out of Sunday's game is that Jones made it through the entire game unscathed which means we should see much more of him in the remainder of the season.

Jones' impact wasn't enough to help secure a win for the Packers which means their playoff hopes are slim.

Green Bay play the Panthers on Christmas Eve at 11 a.m. MT.