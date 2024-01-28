Levesque makes history with breaking performance at Robert Platt Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas (KVIA) -- A former Coronado High School grad who is now a senior at the University of Houston, Grant Levesque, moves his way up to top rankings after winning the heptathlon with 5,853 points at the Robert Platt Invitational.

Levesque's total points was enough to rank No. 1 in school history, No. 1 in the nation and No. 2 in the world.

Levesque had three personal bests to help him reach this historic mark which concluded a personal record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.88 seconds, a personal record in the 60-meters at 6.77 seconds, and a personal record in the 1,000-meter with a time of 2:15.52.

The Cougars will head to College Station, Texas, as Texas A&M hosts the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the R.A. "Murray" Fasken '38 Indoor Track on Feb. 2-3.