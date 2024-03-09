Calderon sets records as UTEP Softball notches 3-1 win over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball defeated Middle Tennessee with a 3-1 scoreline in the second game of the series Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.



The win propels UTEP to an impressive 15-6 record, mirroring the program's historical achievements in the 2007 and 2010 seasons through 21 games. Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee sees its record drop to 11-14 following the competitive matchup.



Standout pitcher Zaylie Calderon played a pivotal role, entering the circle in the final inning and recording two strikeouts, earning her fifth save of the season. This accomplishment sets a program record for total saves in a single season, adding to Calderon's distinction as the program leader in career saves with nine.



MTSU took an early lead in the opening frame with an RBI-double to left field. UTEP responded in the bottom as Ajia Richard delivered a clutch 2-RBI single, bringing home Autumn Scott and Lexi Morales to secure a 2-1 lead. In the fourth inning, Lynne Sepulveda extended UTEP's advantage with a solo home run over left field, ultimately sealing a 3-1 victory. Taja Felder , who pitched 6.0 innings and issued three strikeouts, earned her seventh win of the season.



Notables

Calderon is tied eighth in CUSA with nine career saves



ON DECK

The decisive rubber match between UTEP and MTSU is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 11 am MT at Helen of Troy Field.



