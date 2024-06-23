FC Juarez and Club America friendly match ends in a 1-1 draw

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FC Juarez and Club America met at Sun Bowl stadium for a friendly match.

About 30,000 people were in attendance.

The Bravos had a phenomenal start, in the fifth minute Angel Zaldivar struck a powerful left kick to put FC Juarez up 1-0.

Towards the end of the game, Club America responded with a penalty kick goal for this friendly match to end in a 1-1 draw.

The Bravos goalkeeper Benny Diaz spoke on how he hopes this isn't the first time this friendly match goes down here in the Sun City.

"I think the experience for the people is really nice to see in the States," Diaz said. "They get to see these quality matches, we played against the two time champion, I think that's a great challenge to go up against. I had never been in the Sun bowl but I think it's really nice. I don't know how many people were here, 29,000, that's more than Benito Juarez can put in so I think that has to be Juarez's biggest crowd. It's exciting to see the team grow, everyone is growing, and I hope to see it more often here."