Miner Fridays Set to Kick Off on August 9th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Miner Fridays are coming on August 9! Gather your orange and blue gear and get ready to put your UTEP school spirit on full display. Whether you’re on campus, in the community or at home, Miner Fridays are the perfect opportunity to show your UTEP pride.

“On Fridays, everyone is a Miner!” UTEP President Heather Wilson said. “Each Friday, we’d love to see El Paso in Miner Orange and Blue, showing their support for UTEP and our teams.”

UTEP Football Coach Scotty Walden will kick off Orange Fridays by getting out in the Sun City community on the afternoons of Friday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 16. Stay tuned for coach Walden’s schedule as he visits area businesses and throws out the first pitch at the El Paso Chihuahuas game on Aug. 16.

“It’s no secret that UTEP has the best fans in the country, and we need you to show your spirit on Miner Fridays,” Walden said. “The football season is right around the corner. We need all Miner supporters to be decked out in orange and blue every Friday leading up to, and during our 2024 campaign. Then continue your support by wearing UTEP apparel every Friday and cheering on all of our teams!”