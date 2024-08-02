Socorro ISD celebrate opening of SAC II with ribbon-cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District had their ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their new Student Activities Complex also known as SAC II for the 2024-25 school year, which is going to better serve the students of SISD and the community.

Sac II was built as part of the voter-approved bond 2017 program that cost about 59 million dollars.

This new complex features a football field, concession areas, locker rooms, fine arts offices, conference rooms and more. Superintendent of the SISD, James Vasquez, was intentional about not making this facility one-dimensional.

“It’s not just for our athletes here we also have an our CTE students who will be able to run the game," Vasquez said. "The audio visual teams will be a part of this, law enforcement is going to be part of the emergency operations of the games so they’re really getting real world experience with us here so it really is a benefit for all of our students.”

Board President of the SISD, Michael Najera, wanted to build a stadium that was in the best interest of the students but also the parents.

“Not only does it provide another venue so that we don’t have to have early games which means our students miss school aside from that the early games parents couldn’t come to them," Najera said. "When they’re starting at four o’clock it’s very difficult to get away and try to make the game.”

The first team to play on this new field will be Socorro High School for their homecoming game against Horizon on August 30th.