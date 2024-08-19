CBS and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Renew Partnership

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and CBS Sports have come to an agreement to renew the partnership for four more years, with the contract being extended through 2030, as announced on Aug. 19, 2024.

For the 56th consecutive game, CBS Sports will continue to bring viewers all the color, artistry and drama inherent to the nation’s second oldest bowl game with live coverage of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Noon (MT). It represents the second longest-running sporting event broadcast on the same network.

“We cannot find words to show our appreciation for the partnership we have with CBS so as the saying goes ‘A picture is worth a 1,000 words’ but in this case, a continued broadcast is worth even more,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “Only one other sporting event has been on one network longer than the Sun Bowl.”

“The Sun Bowl is one of CBS Sports’ longest-standing partners, as we’ve been proud to broadcast the game for more than 50 years,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP, Programming, CBS Sports. “We’re thrilled to be extending our great relationship with the Sun Bowl, which represents the culmination of our college football season in a game that annually showcases a compelling matchup in El Paso.”

The Sun Bowl was first televised on CBS in 1968 when Auburn defeated Arizona 34-10 with Lindsey Nelson and Hall-of-Famer Frank Gifford announcing the game.

“We have such a great relationship with CBS and they have treated us extremely well over the years, it’s simply the logical and right thing that we honor the company as a Sun Bowl Legend,” Olivas said. “CBS has helped put us among the best-of-the-best bowl games in the country and we cannot thank them enough.”

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has also been blessed to have one of the best television-sports producers in the industry to help create the great images that many see on their television sets. Coordinating Producer Craig Silver was inducted as a Legend of the Sun Bowl in 2008 after contributing to the network’s production of the bowl from 1983-2005, and again from 2008-23. Silver has been CBS Sports’ college football lead game producer for 25+ years and has won multiple sports Emmy Awards.

ABOUT THE 91ST ANNUAL TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL

Kellogg’s and CBS announced on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The game will kick-off at Noon (MT) and be televised on CBS for the 56th consecutive year, which is the longest running partnership between one bowl game on one network.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, the second oldest bowl game in the nation, is the second of five bowl games being played on Dec. 31, 2024 and the only bowl game to be televised on CBS.

Tickets to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl go on sale Sept. 1, 2024 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling 915-533-4416. Fans can also purchase tickets in the Sun Bowl Association office at 4150 Pinnacle Street, suite 100 in El Paso, Texas.

For complete information on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl go to www.sunbowl.org.