Weaver, Gantt, Kohler Earn CUSA Honors 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Kaya Weaver, Mattie Gantt, and Kalia Kohler earned Conference USA Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Weaver earned her second consecutive award, being named Offensive Player of the Week, while Gantt and Kohler were named Co-Setters of the Week.

Kaya Weaver – Offensive Player of the Week

Weaver had a standout weekend for UTEP at the Borderland Invitational, helping the team go 3-0 with impressive performances against Southeastern Louisiana, Air Force and Stephen F. Austin. The Galt, California, native made three starts and played in 10 sets, delivering 27 kills. She led the team with a remarkable .641 hitting percentage and contributed 3 aces and 19 blocks. Her career-high 14 kills with a .765 hitting percentage were crucial in UTEP’s win over Air Force for a second consecutive sweep.

Mattie Gantt – Co-Setter of the Week

Gantt played a pivotal role in UTEP’s successful 3-0 weekend. The Aledo, Texas, native tallied 50 assists, averaging 5.00 assists per set, and added 2 kills, 4 aces, and 14 digs. In UTEP’s 6-2 system, she combined with Kalia Kohler to amass 112 assists.

Kalia Kohler – Co- Setter of the Week

Kohler had an outstanding performance at the Borderland Invitational. Starting all three matches, Kohler tallied 62 assists (6.20/set), a team-high 5 aces and 19 digs. Operating alongside Mattie Gantt, the duo led UTEP’s offense to 14.10 kills per set with a .307 hitting percentage on the weekend.

Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

The Miners are back in action September 13-15 as they travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to participate in the South Dakota Classic.