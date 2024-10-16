UTEP picks up first win of the season over FIU, 30-21

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners break their winless season at the Sun Bowl with a 30-21 victory over Florida International University on Wednesday.

UTEP's defense was dominant as they tallied four interceptiona each by Lantz Russell, Dorian Hopkins, Dillion William and Amier Boyd-Matthews.

The redshirt junior Jevon Jackson was a huge playmaker against FIU tallying 148 rushing yards and 22 receiving, as well as one rushing TD and one receiving TD.

Scoring Summary:

Keyone Jenkins passes it to Dean Patterson for 16-yards for a TD, 7-0 FIU.

Buzz Flabiano kicks a 27 yard field goal, 7-3 FIU.

Skyler Locklear runs for a 3-yard TD, 7-10 UTEP.

Amari Jones secures pass to Eric Rivers for a 33-yard TD, 14-10 FIU.

Locklear passes it to Jevon Jackson for 22 yards for a TD, 17-14 UTEP.

UTEP's Buzz Flabiano secures a 44 yard field goal, 20-14 UTEP.

FIU's Kejon Owens runs for an 8-yard TD, 21-20 FIU.

Jevon Jackson snags a 1-yard TD run, Buzz Flabiano's FG is good, 27-21 UTEP.

Flabiano kicks a 39-yard field goal, 30-21 UTEP.

Next up, the Miners will get ready to hit the road to meet Louisiana Tech University Tuesday, October 22nd at 6p.m.