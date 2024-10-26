NM State Travels to Ruston for Road Finale Against LA Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the final time in the 2024 season, NM State is back on the road, heading east for a matchup with the LA Tech Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Noon MT.

How to Follow

Who: LA Tech Bulldogs (2-8-5, 0-5-2 CUSA)

Where: Ruston, La. | Robert Mack Caruthers Field

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, Noon MT

Live Statistics: nmstatestats.com

Conference USA Play

In 2023, the Aggies made a strong first impression in Conference USA. NM State put together a 6-0-2 record in league play en route to a regular-season CUSA championship. The 2023 Aggie squad produced just the 10th undefeated regular season in CUSA history and were the first to do so in their inaugural year in the conference.

This season, the Aggies have put together a 4-2-1 CUSA record, most recently securing a 4-1 victory over Jax State on Saturday night. Sunday’s matchup serves as the Aggies’ final road contest before playing their regular season finale against UTEP on Oct. 31. NM State now stands at 6-0-2 all-time in home CUSA contests.

Aggie Accolades

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, a trio of Aggies were named to the CUSA All-Preseason Team, including reigning CUSA Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year Loma McNeese, reigning CUSA Defensive Player of the Year Xitlaly Hernandez and 2023 Second Team All-CUSA selection Ariana Leamons.

In 2024, the Aggies have won six Conference USA Weekly Awards. In total they have tallied 11 CUSA Weekly Awards since joining the conference on July 1, 2023. The Aggies won two Player of the Week awards on Sept. 17th, when junior Jena Johannes and redshirt sophomore Valerie Guha were tabbed CUSA Defensive player of the week and Goalkeeper of the week, respectively.

Most recently, defender Jena Johannes was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 1) for the second time this season following a pair of wins over Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

McNeese Magic

Scoring her fifth goal of the season in the 29th minute of a 2-1 victory over Western Kentucky on Sept. 26, graduate forward Loma McNeese became NM State’s all-time leader in points with 63, beating out Aileen Galicia who played for the Crimson & White from 2015-2018. Taking home the 2023 CUSA Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards, McNeese is putting together another strong season, tallying seven goals and a trio of assists for 17 points throughout the season.

The Sherwood, Ore., native has played a large role in NM State’s success as of late, scoring or assisting in six of the last eight contests she has played in. This past Saturday, McNeese tallied a pair of goals that propelled her into a tie with Aileen Galicia for the most goals in program history with 26. Against Kennesaw State, McNeese tallied her third assist of the season and 16th of her career – tying teammate Bianca Chacon for the most in program history. McNeese missed the first game of her collegiate career on Sept. 29, as the Aggies defeated CUSA foe Middle Tennessee 1-0.

In her career, McNeese also ranks among the program’s best in game-winning goals (7, tied for first), PK goals (2, tied for second) multi-goal games (3, tied for second) and goals (26, tied for first).

VAL-ient Effort

Since taking over the starting goalkeeper role in 2023, redshirt sophomore Valerie Guha has been a force for the Aggies in the net. This season, Guha has posted three shutouts of the season – tied for third most in CUSA this season, and holds nine clean sheets of her career.

In her career, Guha ranks second among Aggie goalkeepers in wins (17) and shutouts (9), tied for second in GAA (1.34) and seventh in all-time saves (109).

Phreshman Phenoms

Throughout his tenure with the Aggies, NM State Head Coach Rob Baarts has utilized the recruiting trail well to set his program for success. 2024 has proven to be no different, as a trio of true freshman have turned into consistent contributors.

Midfielder Andrea Alvarenga has worked herself into an increased role tallying one goal, two assists and seven shots in 352 minutes since the start of Conference USA play. Defender Ariana Ellison has played in all 16 NM State contests, totaling 1.031 minutes – the seventh most on the team and best among freshmen. On Oct. 13, Ellison scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State.

Forward Milana Eyrich has suited up in all 16 NM State contests, earning her first collegiate start on Sept. 8 against UC Davis. Recording her first goal at NM State against Liberty on Oct. 6, the Sahuarita, Ariz., native tallied her second goal and first game-winning goal of her career in the 4-1 win over Jacksonville State.

History

The Aggies and Bulldogs have met on the pitch five times, with LA Tech holding a 4-1 edge in the all-time series record. NM State tallied their first win against the Bulldogs last season, taking a 4-3 decision in the Aggies’ first-ever CUSA match.

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Steve Voltz in his fourth season at the helm. Voltz’s record at LA Tech sits at 21-36-14 (9-16-8 in CUSA), with an all-time record of 23-52-14.

For the season, LA Tech holds a 2-8-5 record overall, with a 0-5-2 mark in Conference USA action. In non-conference action, the Bulldogs notched wins over Jackson State and Arkansas State.

Fifth year defender Kalli Matlock leads the Bulldog offense, pacing the team in goals scored (3) and points (6), while sophomore forward Kyra Taylor holds the team lead in shots (24) and shots on goal (13).

Redshirt sophomore Cadence Rutledge commands the net for LA Tech, recording 10 starts with 900 minutes played on the season, posting 46 saves with a 1.30 GAA with a quartet of shutouts to her name.

On the season, Jax State has allowed 25 goals (1.67 GAA), while recording 10 goals and just two assists.

Up Next

The Aggies will return home for one final match in the regular season when they take on UTEP on Thursday, Oct. 31. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. For complete coverage of NM State Women’s Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@nmstatewsoc) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women’s Soccer).