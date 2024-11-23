UTEP Volleyball falls to NMSU in Semi-Finals in five sets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners played host to the New Mexico State Aggies in the semi-finals and a strong offensive performance led the Aggies to a 3-2 win to advance to the Conference USA Championship game for the second consecutive year.

NMSU's Mari Sharp led the Aggies with a dominating 20 kills, 2 blocks and 10 digs. In addition, setter Nellie Reese put up 26 assists. Defensively the Arizona Wildcat transfer Nicole Briggs kept UTEP's middle blockers quiet with 5 total blocks and Libero Darian Markham contributed 19 digs to keep the Aggies offense in rotation.

NMSU wins the final set to advance to the Championship game to make it a repeat of the 2023 Conference Championship as they'll face No. 1 Western Kentucky Sunday at Memorial gym at 12p.m.