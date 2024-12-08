NMSU sweep Rio Grande Rivalry over UNM with 68-60 win

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies swept the Rio Grande Rivalry over the University of New Mexico with a 68-60 win over the Lobos.

The Aggies won their first matchup on Friday in Albuquerque and kept the momentum going in Las Cruces. Molly Kaiser led all scorers with 30 points, including 9-9 from the free throw line. Fanta Gassama added 14 points and 6 assists for the Aggies as well.

Destinee Hooks had a team high 27 points for the Lobos, going 9-15 from the field, but also had 10 turnovers. The Lobos had 26 turnovers on the game, compared to just 10 for the Aggies.

The game was back and forth early until the Aggies were able to pull away in the 4th quarter. The Lobos led at the end of the 3rd quarter but the Aggies doubled up the Lobos in the 4th, outscoring UNM 22-11 in the period.

NMSU will get ready for a two game road trip when they face Tarleton State next Monday, December 16th, and Kansas State next Wednesday, December 18th.