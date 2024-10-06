Vote for Sweet Play of the Week 10/9

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sweet Play of the Week nominees are posted and ready to be voted on as the winning team will earn free customized cupcakes, sponsored by Albertson's.

We have a sweet play from the game of the week, Del Valle versus Chapin. DV's Ezra Rocha secures the punt return and makes it to the house for a touchdown.

Then it's a play from the Mountain View and Clint game as the Lobos QB Michael Alcala with the shot gun pass to Angel Gomez and he barely snags a touchdown with a toe touch before stepping out of bounds.

Lastly, Burger blasts it out for the intended catch but Hanks' Alex Robles is at the right place right time for the pick.

Make sure to cast your vote here. Voting ends Tuesday afternoon.