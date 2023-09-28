Thursday Night Football: Eastlake grab dominant 56-18 win over Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Week six of Texas high school football is here. This week three El Paso area teams took to the field under the Thursday night lights.

Over at the SAC Eastlake hosted Socorro in a 6A matchup.

The Bulldogs managed to score first and the Falcon led by just one at the end of the first quarter. But in the remainder of the game their offense came to life. The Falcons would go on to score another 49 points to beat Socorro 56-18.

They now move to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in district play and will at Montwood next Thursday. Meanwhile the Bulldogs fall to 0-5 on the season and 0-3 in district play and will play 6A heavyweights Pebble Hills on Friday.

Elsewhere the Austin Panthers fell 27-7 to Dumas in their final non-district game of the season. They are now 2-4 on the season and will begin district play against San Elizario next Friday.

On Friday, week six continues and you can catch all of the action on the Borderland Blitz starting at 10.35 p.m. MT.