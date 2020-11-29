NMSU gets past Arizona Christian for first win of season, 83-77

New Mexico Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona -- It was anything but an easy win for the New Mexico State Aggies, but a win is a win.

Sunday, the Aggies opened their 2020 campaign against the Arizona Christian Firestorm.

A game that came down to the final minute, but ultimately saw the Aggies escape the Firestorm by a final score of 83-77.

NMSU took a 35-30 lead at the half, and it was clear the Aggies were knocking off a bit of the rust just trying to get things going.

NMSU is unable to practice, or host any games in Las Cruces due to current Covid-19 restrictions in the state of the New Mexico.

The team ended up moving across state lines to Phoenix where they are currently training at the Arizona Resort and Spa.

With all the uncertainty and obstacles the Aggies had to face, it was understandable why the team struggled in the game against the Firestorm.

With less than a minute left in the game Arizona Christian would take a 77-76 lead following a 3-point shot by De'Ron Kyle.

NMSU's Johnny McCants would answer back with a reverse dunk to put the Aggies back on top.

NMSU would hold on to the lead from that point on.

Three Aggies ended up with double figures in the game with Henry Clayton leading the way in scoring for the Aggies with 20 points.

With the win over Arizona Christian NMSU improves its winning streak to 20 straight games.

Last season the Aggies were on a 19 game winning streak before the season was cut short due to Covid-19.