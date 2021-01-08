UTEP makes it two wins in a row; Miners upend Rice, 101-89

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Friday night saw the return of UTEP basketball fans to the Don Haskins Center.

It was the first conference home game for the Miners, and they wanted nothing more than to send the fans home happy with a victory.

UTEP did just that after defeating the Rice Owls, 101-89.

UTEP improves their overall record this season to 6-3, and their conference record also took another bump at 2-1.

It's the second time this season UTEP reached the century mark in a game.

UTEP’s 101 points on Friday night was the first 100-point game against a C-USA program since Feb. 4, 2016 when UTEP defeated Marshall, 112-108.

It was UTEP's second win in a row, but they won't have too long to celebrate.

The Miners and the Owls will do it all over again Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP forward Bryson Williams led the way in scoring for the Miners on Friday night with 29 points.

But Williams wasn't the only one to put up more than 20 points against the Owls.

Jamal Bieniemy would finish the night with 24 points and Keonte Kennedy scored 22 points.

Bieniemy, Kennedy and Williams were the first trio of Miners to hit over 20 points in the same game since Feb. 22, 2000 when Roy Smallwood (25 points), Jarvis Mullahon (23), Brandon Wolfram (23) did so.